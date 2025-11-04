Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Official Nabbed for Corruption

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a revenue official, Sunil Kumar, on charges of graft. Kumar, who served as a Patwari in the Dadui Block, was arrested for demanding a bribe and found in possession of illicit cash.

The ACB acted swiftly after receiving a complaint alleging Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for altering a Girdawari, or revenue record. After negotiations, Kumar agreed to a reduced amount of Rs 80,000. An investigation corroborated these claims, prompting a legal case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Setting a trap, ACB officials caught Kumar red-handed accepting the bribe. A subsequent search revealed over Rs 35 lakh in cash in his vehicle. His immediate arrest marks a notable achievement in the region's fight against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)