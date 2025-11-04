Left Menu

Supreme Court Examines Unified Seniority Criteria for Judicial Officers

The Supreme Court is reviewing whether a nationwide standard should be implemented to address career progression disparities among Indian judges. The focus is on establishing uniform criteria for seniority in the Higher Judicial Service to promote equitable career paths. The decision could affect judicial officers' promotion opportunities significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:17 IST
Supreme Court Examines Unified Seniority Criteria for Judicial Officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on creating uniform seniority criteria for judges in India's Higher Judicial Service (HJS), a measure aimed at equalizing career opportunities across states.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, examined whether a national framework is needed to address disparities in career progression for judges, especially those starting as civil judges in the junior division.

The discussions revealed concerns over existing practices, such as irregular recruitment cycles and dependence on seniority rather than merit, that impede the promotion of experienced judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025