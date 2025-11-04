Supreme Court Examines Unified Seniority Criteria for Judicial Officers

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on creating uniform seniority criteria for judges in India's Higher Judicial Service (HJS), a measure aimed at equalizing career opportunities across states.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, examined whether a national framework is needed to address disparities in career progression for judges, especially those starting as civil judges in the junior division.

The discussions revealed concerns over existing practices, such as irregular recruitment cycles and dependence on seniority rather than merit, that impede the promotion of experienced judges.

