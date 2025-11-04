Supreme Court Examines Unified Seniority Criteria for Judicial Officers
The Supreme Court is reviewing whether a nationwide standard should be implemented to address career progression disparities among Indian judges. The focus is on establishing uniform criteria for seniority in the Higher Judicial Service to promote equitable career paths. The decision could affect judicial officers' promotion opportunities significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on creating uniform seniority criteria for judges in India's Higher Judicial Service (HJS), a measure aimed at equalizing career opportunities across states.
A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, examined whether a national framework is needed to address disparities in career progression for judges, especially those starting as civil judges in the junior division.
The discussions revealed concerns over existing practices, such as irregular recruitment cycles and dependence on seniority rather than merit, that impede the promotion of experienced judges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judges Unite in Langar to Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti
Supreme Court Debates Uniform Seniority Criteria for Judges
The five-judge SC bench is dealing with the issue of slow and uneven career progression of judges across India.
Federal Judges Block Trump’s Attempt to Freeze SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown
Judges Block Trump Administration's SNAP Suspension Amid Shutdown