Tensions Rise as Bodies Exchanged Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Tensions between Israel and Hamas intensified on Tuesday as the latter's armed wing reported finding the body of an Israeli soldier previously held hostage in Gaza. Hamas confirmed it would return the body by evening, following an agreement under an ongoing ceasefire.

The discovery was made in Shejaia, a suburb of Gaza City, after Israeli forces allowed Palestinian and Red Cross teams to access the area. While Hamas has returned 20 living hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, locating deceased hostages' remains remains challenging amid Gaza's devastation, leading to Israeli accusations of stalling.

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire, initiated on October 10, aims to ease hostilities but encounters frequent disruptions. Recent violence has resulted in further casualties, illustrating the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region.

