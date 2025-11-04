India and Israel Sign MoU to Deepen Defence Ties at 17th JWG Meeting in Tel Aviv

In a significant stride toward bolstering strategic partnership and defence collaboration, the 17th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation between India and Israel was held on November 4, 2025, in Tel Aviv. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary of India, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

A landmark moment of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation, which establishes a unified strategic framework and policy direction for the growing bilateral defence relationship.

A Comprehensive Framework for Strategic Defence Collaboration

The newly signed MoU signifies a strengthening of the already robust India–Israel defence ties, founded on mutual trust, shared security concerns, and technological synergy. The MoU outlines an expanded agenda for cooperation, covering a range of high-impact domains such as:

Strategic Defence Dialogues

Military Training and Joint Exercises

Industrial Cooperation in Defence Manufacturing

Science and Technology Collaboration

Research & Development (R&D)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Applications

Cyber Security and Information Warfare

This framework opens new avenues for technology sharing, co-development, and co-production of advanced defence systems, and reflects both nations’ aspirations to emerge as global leaders in next-generation defence technologies.

Review of Ongoing Initiatives and Future Vision

During the deliberations, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of existing defence cooperation initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in various joint ventures and exchanges. The meeting highlighted the complementary strengths of the Indian and Israeli defence ecosystems—India’s industrial scale and skilled workforce alongside Israel’s cutting-edge innovation and rapid technology deployment.

Looking ahead, the delegations identified emerging areas for collaboration, especially in the context of:

Enhancing operational capabilities through joint R&D

Strengthening intelligence and counter-terror cooperation

Increasing interoperability through joint training and simulation

Promoting private-sector engagement and startup collaboration in dual-use technologies

A Shared Resolve Against Common Threats

The two nations, both of whom face complex security challenges, reiterated their collective resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. The discussions acknowledged the need for adaptive, tech-enabled countermeasures in an evolving threat environment. Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Maj Gen Amir Baram emphasized the importance of building interoperable, resilient, and future-ready defence partnerships to respond to regional and global security concerns.

A Time-Tested Strategic Partnership

India and Israel have maintained a strong and enduring defence relationship for over three decades, marked by military hardware sales, joint research programs, and high-level defence diplomacy. The Indian Armed Forces have historically sourced precision-guided munitions, radar systems, surveillance platforms, and UAVs from Israel, which have been vital for operational superiority in varied terrains.

Both countries continue to support one another in multilateral forums and maintain a shared vision of peace through strength and technological advancement. The MoU builds on this legacy, establishing a forward-looking platform for strategic convergence.

Enabling Industry and Innovation

One of the key features of the new MoU is the emphasis on defence industrial cooperation. With India focused on building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in defence manufacturing and Israel emerging as a global defence technology incubator, the agreement encourages:

Technology transfer and licensing arrangements

Joint ventures between Indian and Israeli defence companies

Startup collaborations in unmanned systems, AI, and robotics

Accelerated prototyping and field testing of new systems

This is in line with India’s goal to transform into a defence export hub, while leveraging Israeli innovation for indigenous capability development.

A Strategic Leap Forward

The 17th JWG meeting and the signing of the new MoU reflect a deepening defence relationship built on shared values, regional security interests, and strategic trust. As both nations navigate an increasingly complex global security landscape, this partnership will play a pivotal role in shaping defence preparedness, innovation, and resilience in the Indo-Middle East region.

With continued high-level engagement, expanded industrial linkages, and mutual commitment to innovation, the India–Israel defence relationship is poised to enter a new era of strategic alignment and technological collaboration.