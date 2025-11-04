Left Menu

Swift Justice: Police Nab Suspects in Heinous College Student Assault Case

Three suspects were shot at and apprehended by the police in connection with a brutal sexual assault of a college student. Chief Minister M K Stalin demanded swift prosecution and maximum punishment. The assault shocked the state, igniting public and political condemnation and calls for action.

In a shocking case that has sent tremors across the state, three suspects in the gruesome sexual assault of a college student were nabbed by police after a tense encounter. The incident has ignited a wave of political outrage, with calls for stern action resonating throughout. Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed that a chargesheet be filed within a month to ensure maximum punishment for the culprits.

City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar revealed that Satish alias Karuppsamy, Karthi alias Kalishewaran, and Guna alias Thavasi were arrested following evidence gathered through CCTV footage and public input. The trio attempted to attack police officers during their capture, resulting in police using minimal force to subdue them.

The assault, described as inhumane by CM Stalin, occurred when the suspects, who have prior criminal records, attacked the student and her friend. Despite sustaining injuries, her friend informed the authorities, leading to their rapid response. The charges against the suspects include gang rape, abduction, and aggravated assault, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

