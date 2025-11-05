Court Casts Doubt on Appeal of Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud Conviction

A federal appeals court expressed skepticism on Tuesday regarding Sam Bankman-Fried's appeal to overturn his fraud conviction and 25-year prison sentence. His arguments center on the trial's alleged unfairness over evidence exclusion.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan probed the defense's assertion about the trial judge's errors while the prosecution highlighted solid proof of Bankman-Fried's guilt, including testimonies and documents.

Sam Bankman-Fried, who was among cryptocurrency's most influential figures, was found guilty of defrauding FTX customers of $8 billion. He is serving his sentence, with potential release in 2044, as debates continue surrounding his legal challenges and potential for a presidential pardon.

