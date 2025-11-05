Court Casts Doubt on Appeal of Sam Bankman-Fried's Fraud Conviction
Sam Bankman-Fried, once a leading figure in cryptocurrency, is challenging his fraud conviction and 25-year sentence over FTX's collapse, arguing the trial was unfair. An appeals court questioned the exclusion of evidence at his trial. Prosecutors maintained solid evidence against him, including testimony from insiders.
A federal appeals court expressed skepticism on Tuesday regarding Sam Bankman-Fried's appeal to overturn his fraud conviction and 25-year prison sentence. His arguments center on the trial's alleged unfairness over evidence exclusion.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan probed the defense's assertion about the trial judge's errors while the prosecution highlighted solid proof of Bankman-Fried's guilt, including testimonies and documents.
Sam Bankman-Fried, who was among cryptocurrency's most influential figures, was found guilty of defrauding FTX customers of $8 billion. He is serving his sentence, with potential release in 2044, as debates continue surrounding his legal challenges and potential for a presidential pardon.
