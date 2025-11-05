Left Menu

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Engages with Mali on Security Amid JNIM Threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with Mali's foreign minister about regional security. He praised Mali's forces fighting JNIM, a militant group that has imposed a fuel blockade affecting the capital, Bamako. The U.S. has evacuated non-emergency personnel due to escalating threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 04:38 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Engages with Mali on Security Amid JNIM Threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau engaged in dialogues with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop on securing shared regional interests. This conversation highlights the pressing security concerns in the region.

Landau took to the platform X, formerly known, to extend commendations to Mali's armed forces for their ongoing battle against Islamic extremist militants, specifically the group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM). This group announced a fuel blockade in early September affecting Mali, a move that further heightened regional instability.

In response to escalating security threats, the U.S. State Department recently ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff and their families from Mali. Concerns are mounting as the two-month-old blockade by JNIM complicates life in Mali's capital and raises fears of the jihadists' ambitions, although security analysts assess an immediate takeover of Bamako as unlikely.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
3
U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

 Global
4
Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025