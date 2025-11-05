IAEA Chief Urges Iran to Boost Cooperation Amid Nuclear Tension

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is calling for Iran to improve its cooperation with UN inspectors to ease increasing tensions with the West. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi emphasized the need for transparency in an interview with the Financial Times, highlighting concerns over restricted access to Iranian nuclear facilities.

Though inspections have continued since June, sites such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan remain off-limits. These developments come amid accusations by Iran that the IAEA provided justification for Israel's bombing missions after the agency declared Iran in violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Despite Iran's claims of maintaining a peaceful nuclear program, Grossi insisted the country must honor its compliance obligations. He cautioned that any failure to do so could lead to further scrutiny and loss of visibility over Iran's nuclear activities.

