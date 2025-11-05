Reshaping Lucknow: Flats Built on Seized Mafia Land Handed Over to Beneficiaries

The controversial land once controlled by Mukhtar Ansari now hosts new beginnings as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed keys to flats to beneficiaries in Lucknow. On Wednesday, Adityanath handed over keys at a ceremony held at Ekta Van, aimed at aiding 72 families from the Economic Weaker Section.

The flats, part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme, were built on land freed under the Chief Minister's stringent policy against organized crime and illegal land occupancy. In mere weeks, the area transformed with three blocks comprising 72 flats, each measuring 36.65 square meters, formally becoming homes to their new owners.

Ansari, a significant figure in state crime, faced numerous charges and was serving time until he passed away earlier this year. The land's transformation into a housing project is symbolic of ongoing efforts to hold organized crime accountable and repurpose resources for public good.

(With inputs from agencies.)