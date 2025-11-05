Left Menu

Reshaping Lucknow: Flats Built on Seized Mafia Land Handed Over to Beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over flats built on land reclaimed from Mukhtar Ansari, to 72 EWS beneficiaries in Lucknow. The project, a result of Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy, saw nearly 8,000 registrations. Ansari, a gangster-turned-politician, died in March 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:41 IST
Reshaping Lucknow: Flats Built on Seized Mafia Land Handed Over to Beneficiaries
flats
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial land once controlled by Mukhtar Ansari now hosts new beginnings as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed keys to flats to beneficiaries in Lucknow. On Wednesday, Adityanath handed over keys at a ceremony held at Ekta Van, aimed at aiding 72 families from the Economic Weaker Section.

The flats, part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme, were built on land freed under the Chief Minister's stringent policy against organized crime and illegal land occupancy. In mere weeks, the area transformed with three blocks comprising 72 flats, each measuring 36.65 square meters, formally becoming homes to their new owners.

Ansari, a significant figure in state crime, faced numerous charges and was serving time until he passed away earlier this year. The land's transformation into a housing project is symbolic of ongoing efforts to hold organized crime accountable and repurpose resources for public good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pirate Pursuit: EU Races to Rescue Tanker Near Somalia

Pirate Pursuit: EU Races to Rescue Tanker Near Somalia

 United Arab Emirates
2
Thrilling Wins and Rain-Interrupted Matches Highlight Hong Kong Sixes

Thrilling Wins and Rain-Interrupted Matches Highlight Hong Kong Sixes

 Global
3
Dollar's Resilience Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Dollar's Resilience Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Russia Seeks Clarity from U.S. on Nuclear Testing Resumption

Russia Seeks Clarity from U.S. on Nuclear Testing Resumption

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025