EU's New Climate Target: Is 90% Really 85%?

EU climate ministers approved a 2040 target to reduce emissions by 90%, allowing up to 5% foreign carbon credits, effectively cutting the requirement to 85%. An additional option to use international credits could further lower domestic goals, sparking concerns of weakening commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant update on climate policy, EU countries have set their sights on slashing carbon emissions by 90% by 2040. However, this lofty target comes with notable flexibilities that may dilute its impact.

During a public vote, climate ministers approved a measure that allows member countries to utilize foreign carbon credits to account for up to 5% of the targeted emissions reduction. Danish climate minister Lars Aagaard, who presided over the proceedings, indicated this adjustment effectively lowers the required emission cuts from European industries to 85%.

The EU countries also left the door open for the future use of international carbon credits, potentially shaving off an additional 5% from their domestic targets. Critics argue these flexibilities could undermine the overall ambition of the legislative effort.

