EU's New Climate Target: Is 90% Really 85%?

In a significant update on climate policy, EU countries have set their sights on slashing carbon emissions by 90% by 2040. However, this lofty target comes with notable flexibilities that may dilute its impact.

During a public vote, climate ministers approved a measure that allows member countries to utilize foreign carbon credits to account for up to 5% of the targeted emissions reduction. Danish climate minister Lars Aagaard, who presided over the proceedings, indicated this adjustment effectively lowers the required emission cuts from European industries to 85%.

The EU countries also left the door open for the future use of international carbon credits, potentially shaving off an additional 5% from their domestic targets. Critics argue these flexibilities could undermine the overall ambition of the legislative effort.