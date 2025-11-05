Ramaphosa: South Africa to Champion Global Equality at Johannesburg G20 Summit

With just weeks remaining before world leaders convene in Johannesburg for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s determination to make global inequality the defining issue of the 2025 summit.

Speaking at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Tuesday, during the formal handover of the G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Inequality Report, the President described the findings as “seminal and rigorous,” outlining a global blueprint for building a fairer and more inclusive world economy.

“Now, with this report, we have clear actions that we can take as governments, as societies, and as the global community to reduce inequality,” said Ramaphosa. “It is now up to us, the leaders of the G20 and the leaders of the world, to demonstrate the necessary will and commitment.”

The report, led by Nobel Prize-winning economist Professor Joseph Stiglitz, represents the first comprehensive global study of inequality ever commissioned by the G20. It analyses both domestic and international disparities, offering concrete policy tools for equitable economic reform, sustainable development, and fair global trade.

A Blueprint for a Fairer Global Order

President Ramaphosa said the report directly aligns with the core priorities of South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency, which seeks to put inequality and inclusive development at the centre of the global agenda. He noted that this work continues South Africa’s longstanding advocacy for a fairer international system that prioritises human dignity and social justice.

“This report, which is a blueprint for greater equality, supports the goal of South Africa’s G20 Presidency to put inequality on the international agenda,” the President said. “It correctly asserts that inequality is a betrayal of people’s dignity, an impediment to inclusive growth, and a threat to democracy itself.”

Ramaphosa stressed that the moral imperative to tackle inequality must now be matched with political will and structural reform, particularly within international financial and trade systems. He described inequality as “our inescapable generational challenge”, calling on global leaders to work collaboratively to reverse the widening gap between and within nations.

The Role of the G20 and South Africa’s Global Leadership

The Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Inequality was established under South Africa’s G20 Presidency in August 2025, with a mandate to examine the root causes of global inequality and recommend practical strategies for governments, international organisations, and multilateral institutions.

The committee’s work—supported by global partners including Oxfam, UNDP, and the World Bank—has been hailed as a milestone in global economic governance. Its findings are expected to guide discussions at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, taking place in Johannesburg from 22–23 November 2025, where heads of state will debate policies for a more inclusive global economy.

Ramaphosa said the report’s timing was critical as the world confronts multiple intersecting crises—including geopolitical conflict, climate change, technological disruption, and uneven post-pandemic recovery.

“Inequality is not just a moral issue—it is a direct threat to democracy, inclusive growth, and global peace,” the President warned. “People across the world have seen the consequences of inequality—from vaccine apartheid to economic exclusion. These are not abstract statistics; they are lived realities for billions.”

Learning from Global Crises: Vaccine Apartheid and Economic Injustice

In reflecting on the lessons from recent global events, President Ramaphosa drew attention to the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point in the global inequality debate. He recalled how “vaccine apartheid” left millions in developing countries without access to life-saving vaccines, despite their availability in wealthier nations.

“The world saw the brutal unfairness of vaccine apartheid, where millions in the Global South were denied the vaccines to save them,” he said. “This must never happen again. We must build a fair and resilient global system that ensures access to resources, health, and opportunity for all.”

He also highlighted the need for reform of international financial institutions to provide fairer lending conditions and development support for low- and middle-income countries. According to the President, such measures are critical to reversing economic imbalances that perpetuate inequality across continents.

Recommendations of the Global Inequality Report

While the full details of the report will be debated at the G20 Summit, preliminary highlights suggest a series of transformative policy recommendations, including:

Progressive taxation frameworks to ensure multinational corporations contribute fairly to global economies.

Debt restructuring mechanisms for developing nations burdened by unsustainable fiscal pressures.

Universal access to education and healthcare, funded through global solidarity initiatives.

Reform of global trade systems to empower emerging economies and reduce structural dependence.

Climate justice measures ensuring equitable contributions to sustainable development.

Professor Stiglitz, who chaired the committee, emphasized that inequality has become “a defining challenge of our era” and that global cooperation is essential for meaningful progress.

A Platform for Global Cooperation

President Ramaphosa commended the committee’s work and thanked Professor Stiglitz and his team for their dedication and intellectual leadership. He also acknowledged supporting organisations such as Oxfam International, the African Development Bank, and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data for their contributions to the research.

“This report provides a solid platform on which to launch a renewed global effort to tackle inequality,” said the President. “I look forward to discussing its findings at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg later this month.”

The upcoming summit—hosted for the first time in South Africa—will bring together leaders from the world’s largest economies, including the United States, China, India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan, alongside the African Union, which is attending as a permanent G20 member for the first time.

South Africa’s Vision: Building a Fair and Inclusive Global Future

Under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, the central theme “Shared Prosperity through Equality and Inclusion” underscores the country’s commitment to transforming global economic systems that have historically marginalized developing nations.

The government aims to use the summit to advance an African-driven global development agenda, focusing on reducing poverty, improving access to technology, and expanding sustainable investment in the Global South.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly stated that tackling inequality is key to building a world that is “not only prosperous but peaceful and just.”

“We have the means to build a fair, just, and equal world,” he concluded. “The resources exist. What is required is the courage and collective will to act.”

As preparations intensify for the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa is poised to play a defining role in shaping global discussions around equity, justice, and inclusive growth. With the release of the Global Inequality Report, President Ramaphosa has positioned the nation as a moral and intellectual leader in the campaign for a more balanced world order.

The Johannesburg summit is expected to set the tone for a new era of global cooperation, where equality is not merely an aspiration—but a shared commitment guiding economic and social policy for generations to come.