Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor
In Ahmedabad, a chilling murder case unfolds as police discover Samir Ansari's body buried beneath his kitchen floor. The gruesome crime, orchestrated by his wife Ruby and her lover Imran Vaghela, was uncovered nearly a year after Ansari's disappearance. Vaghela has been arrested, while Ruby remains on the run.
An unsettling revelation has emerged from Ahmedabad as police uncover a murder case reminiscent of a chilling movie plot. Samir Ansari's body was found buried beneath the kitchen floor of his own house, allegedly put there by his wife Ruby's lover and accomplices nearly a year after his disappearance.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajian revealed that Ansari's wife, Ruby, orchestrated the murder with the help of her paramour Imran Vaghela and his relatives. The trio, still largely on the run, allegedly butchered Ansari's body before burying it under the kitchen of his Ahmedabad residence.
The crime came to light when police received a tip-off about Ansari's prolonged absence and subsequent investigation led to the grim discovery. While Vaghela is now in custody, Ruby and two of Vaghela's relatives are absconding. Forensic analysis and DNA tests are underway to confirm the remains.
(With inputs from agencies.)