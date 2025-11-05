Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor

An unsettling revelation has emerged from Ahmedabad as police uncover a murder case reminiscent of a chilling movie plot. Samir Ansari's body was found buried beneath the kitchen floor of his own house, allegedly put there by his wife Ruby's lover and accomplices nearly a year after his disappearance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajian revealed that Ansari's wife, Ruby, orchestrated the murder with the help of her paramour Imran Vaghela and his relatives. The trio, still largely on the run, allegedly butchered Ansari's body before burying it under the kitchen of his Ahmedabad residence.

The crime came to light when police received a tip-off about Ansari's prolonged absence and subsequent investigation led to the grim discovery. While Vaghela is now in custody, Ruby and two of Vaghela's relatives are absconding. Forensic analysis and DNA tests are underway to confirm the remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)