Tragedy on Ile d'Oleron: Motorist Injures Nine in Deliberate Collisions

A motorist targeted pedestrians and cyclists in a series of deliberate collisions on Ile d'Oleron, a French island situated off the Atlantic coast, leaving nine people injured. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported that two individuals remain in critical condition. Authorities have detained the suspect and are continuing investigations.

The incidents unfolded across roadside areas in two towns on the island, according to Dolus-d'Oleron Mayor Thibault Brechkoff, who communicated via social media. A crisis cell was immediately set up, and the suspect has been arrested following the attacks.

Emergency calls started around 9:00 am, spurring a quick response from local law enforcement. Interior Minister Nuñez is en route to assess the situation firsthand as officials work to comprehend the motives behind the shocking events.