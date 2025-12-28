Tragedy on the Trek: Sikkim's Goechala Route Claims Another Life

A 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has tragically died on the popular Goechala trekking route in Sikkim, police have confirmed.

Suraj Kumar Tiwari was trekking with two friends during an expedition in the Khangchendzonga National Park when he suddenly became ill on Thursday morning near Kokchurong camp, showing signs of paralysis.

Despite being administered first aid by fellow trekkers and efforts to transport him to Yuksom, he succumbed near the Phedang campsite later that evening. The incident highlights concerns about the medical infrastructure in the area.

