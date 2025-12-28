Tragedy on the Trek: Sikkim's Goechala Route Claims Another Life
A man from Uttar Pradesh, Suraj Kumar Tiwari, died while trekking on the Goechala route in Sikkim. This marks the third death this year on this popular trail, highlighting the urgent need for improved medical facilities and rescue operations in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 10:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has tragically died on the popular Goechala trekking route in Sikkim, police have confirmed.
Suraj Kumar Tiwari was trekking with two friends during an expedition in the Khangchendzonga National Park when he suddenly became ill on Thursday morning near Kokchurong camp, showing signs of paralysis.
Despite being administered first aid by fellow trekkers and efforts to transport him to Yuksom, he succumbed near the Phedang campsite later that evening. The incident highlights concerns about the medical infrastructure in the area.
