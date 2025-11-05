Left Menu

Ghazala Hashmi Makes History as Virginia's First Muslim and South Asian Lieutenant Governor

Ghazala Hashmi, a seasoned educator and advocate, has been elected as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American to hold the position. Her victory is seen as a landmark for diversity, reflecting her focus on education, healthcare, and social justice.

In a historic triumph, Ghazala Hashmi has been elected as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor, marking a significant milestone as the first Muslim and South Asian American to hold such a high office in the state.

Hashmi, a Democrat, won with a sweeping majority of 54.2% of the vote, surpassing her Republican rival, John Reid. This victory shines a light on her commitment to key issues such as public education, healthcare equity, and environmental justice.

The Indian American Impact Fund played a crucial role, investing in her campaign to foster diversity and representation. Born in Hyderabad, India, Hashmi's journey from an immigrant child to a leading political figure underscores the power of perseverance and advocacy for inclusive values.

