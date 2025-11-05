Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Kerala: Baby Girl's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

A six-month-old baby girl, Delna Mariya Sarah, was found murdered in her home in Angamaly, Kerala, with suspicions surrounding her grandmother. The police have launched an investigation into the case, but further details remain unclear. The incident has shocked the local community.

A baby girl's tragic death has left the residents of Angamaly in Kerala's Ernakulam district in shock, as police continue their investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Six-month-old Delna Mariya Sarah, daughter of local residents Antony and Rooth, was found with her throat slit on her grandmother's bed, with suspicions falling on her grandmother's possible involvement.

The police are actively pursuing all leads, maintaining that further details will emerge as the investigation progresses, but for now, the community remains gripped by uncertainty and sorrow.

