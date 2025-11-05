Tragic Loss in Kerala: Baby Girl's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

A baby girl's tragic death has left the residents of Angamaly in Kerala's Ernakulam district in shock, as police continue their investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Six-month-old Delna Mariya Sarah, daughter of local residents Antony and Rooth, was found with her throat slit on her grandmother's bed, with suspicions falling on her grandmother's possible involvement.

The police are actively pursuing all leads, maintaining that further details will emerge as the investigation progresses, but for now, the community remains gripped by uncertainty and sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)