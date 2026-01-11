Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Protests at Police Station After Alleged TMC Convoy Attack

West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari is protesting inside a police station, demanding an FIR after claiming his convoy was attacked by TMC workers in Paschim Medinipur. Adhikari accuses the ruling party of attempts to eliminate the BJP, calling for accountability and restoration of law and order.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/Suvendu Adhikari Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's political tensions escalated as Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari staged a sit-in at Chandrakona police station, demanding the filing of an FIR following an alleged attack on his convoy by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in Paschim Medinipur.

Adhikari accused the ruling party of attempting to eradicate the BJP's presence in the state. According to Adhikari, TMC Youth Wing and Labour Union leaders were involved in the attack on his convoy, as he returned from Purulia. He called for their arrest, condemning TMC's alleged culture of violence.

Amid these allegations, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya highlighted a 'total breakdown of constitutional machinery,' urging constitutional custodians to intervene to restore law and order. The situation casts a spotlight on the political climate in the state as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

