Tragic Discovery in Dundahera: Woman Found Decomposed

The decomposed body of 26-year-old Angoori was found under a bed in Dundahera. She is suspected to have been strangled by her live-in partner, Anuj, who is now absconding. An FIR has been filed, and police investigations are ongoing to find the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, police discovered the decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman named Angoori in her Dundahera village residence on Wednesday.

Authorities suspect she was strangled by her live-in partner, Anuj, who is currently on the run. The couple had recently moved into the rented home.

Preliminary investigations indicate Angoori was last seen on October 31. Neighbors alerted the police after detecting a foul odor emanating from the unit, prompting the discovery of the body. An FIR has been registered as the search for Anuj continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

