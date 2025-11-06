International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies
The Pune police have enforced the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act on fugitive Nilesh Ghaywal. Ghaywal, involved in multiple criminal activities, is believed to be in London. Authorities are engaging with the British High Commission and have issued alerts for his arrest and deportation.
The Pune police have intensified their efforts against the notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal by applying the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). With multiple serious charges pending against him, authorities are focusing on ensuring his arrest and deportation from the United Kingdom.
Ghaywal, allegedly responsible for several violent acts, recently orchestrated a road rage incident that left a man injured. Following these events, local enforcement officers have ramped up their legal approach, invoking MCOCA against the city-based criminal.
According to the British High Commission, Ghaywal is currently in London on a visitor visa, having reportedly fled India using a fraudulently obtained passport. Pune police have escalated the search by issuing a lookout notice and requesting Interpol's blue corner notice.
