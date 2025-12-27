Left Menu

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

The Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha UK organized a protest outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in London. It aimed to highlight the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh and demanded global action. Participants included diverse community members advocating for protection and accountability for human rights abuses against Bangladeshi Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Saturday, the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha UK held a 'Justice for Hindus' protest outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in London, calling for international intervention against the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

Backed by Indian diaspora groups, the protestors chanted slogans like 'Hindu Lives Matter' and presented facts on digital vans illustrating the atrocities inflicted on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The demonstration highlighted global concerns about discrimination, violence, and demographic challenges faced by Bangladesh's minorities and urged action to ensure minority rights and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

