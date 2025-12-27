Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

On Saturday, the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha UK held a 'Justice for Hindus' protest outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in London, calling for international intervention against the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

Backed by Indian diaspora groups, the protestors chanted slogans like 'Hindu Lives Matter' and presented facts on digital vans illustrating the atrocities inflicted on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The demonstration highlighted global concerns about discrimination, violence, and demographic challenges faced by Bangladesh's minorities and urged action to ensure minority rights and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)