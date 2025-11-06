Thailand's Monarch to Strengthen Ties with China

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is set to visit China from November 13 to 17, an event marking the first visit by a Thai monarch to China since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.

The visit comes at the personal invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and coincides with the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties between the two countries, according to Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry.

This historic trip signifies a strengthening of diplomatic relations and mutual cooperation, underscoring the importance of enduring friendship between the two nations.

