Trump Advocates for Media Tycoon Lai's Release in Talks with Xi
U.S. President Donald Trump directly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping about freeing Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai during their recent meeting in South Korea. While no specific agreement was reached, Trump's intervention highlights concerns about Lai's health amid his ongoing trial. The case remains a point of tension between the U.S. and China.
In a notable diplomatic interjection, U.S. President Donald Trump personally urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to release imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai during a recent meeting in South Korea. Sources familiar with the conversation revealed that Trump raised concerns about the 77-year-old publisher's health during their brief discussions.
While no concrete deal emerged from the five-minute exchange, Trump's engagement underscores the enduring friction between Washington and Beijing over Lai's situation, seen as emblematic of China's stringent national security measures in Hong Kong post-2019 protests. The U.S. administration has kept a tight-lipped posture on the matter post-talks.
Despite being a British citizen, Lai's son, Sebastien, expressed gratitude for Trump's involvement, hoping it would influence a favorable outcome. Trump's advocacy comes amidst broader dialogues with Xi, touching upon trade, fentanyl, and rare earth materials but notably omitting the complex issue of Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)