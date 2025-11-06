Left Menu

Trump Advocates for Media Tycoon Lai's Release in Talks with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump directly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping about freeing Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai during their recent meeting in South Korea. While no specific agreement was reached, Trump's intervention highlights concerns about Lai's health amid his ongoing trial. The case remains a point of tension between the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:02 IST
Trump Advocates for Media Tycoon Lai's Release in Talks with Xi
Donald Trump

In a notable diplomatic interjection, U.S. President Donald Trump personally urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to release imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai during a recent meeting in South Korea. Sources familiar with the conversation revealed that Trump raised concerns about the 77-year-old publisher's health during their brief discussions.

While no concrete deal emerged from the five-minute exchange, Trump's engagement underscores the enduring friction between Washington and Beijing over Lai's situation, seen as emblematic of China's stringent national security measures in Hong Kong post-2019 protests. The U.S. administration has kept a tight-lipped posture on the matter post-talks.

Despite being a British citizen, Lai's son, Sebastien, expressed gratitude for Trump's involvement, hoping it would influence a favorable outcome. Trump's advocacy comes amidst broader dialogues with Xi, touching upon trade, fentanyl, and rare earth materials but notably omitting the complex issue of Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

 Denmark
2
Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

 India
3
Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

 India
4
Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025