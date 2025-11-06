Trump Advocates for Media Tycoon Lai's Release in Talks with Xi

In a notable diplomatic interjection, U.S. President Donald Trump personally urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to release imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai during a recent meeting in South Korea. Sources familiar with the conversation revealed that Trump raised concerns about the 77-year-old publisher's health during their brief discussions.

While no concrete deal emerged from the five-minute exchange, Trump's engagement underscores the enduring friction between Washington and Beijing over Lai's situation, seen as emblematic of China's stringent national security measures in Hong Kong post-2019 protests. The U.S. administration has kept a tight-lipped posture on the matter post-talks.

Despite being a British citizen, Lai's son, Sebastien, expressed gratitude for Trump's involvement, hoping it would influence a favorable outcome. Trump's advocacy comes amidst broader dialogues with Xi, touching upon trade, fentanyl, and rare earth materials but notably omitting the complex issue of Taiwan.

