Left Menu

Controversial Rs 300-Crore Land Deal Under Scrutiny: Allegations Against Parth Pawar

The Maharashtra Revenue Department has suspended a sub-registrar and set up a committee to investigate a Rs 300-crore land deal involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Allegations suggest government land was sold illegally to a private firm, with waived stamp duty raising concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:13 IST
Controversial Rs 300-Crore Land Deal Under Scrutiny: Allegations Against Parth Pawar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Revenue Department has taken swift action by suspending a sub-registrar amidst allegations of a dubious Rs 300-crore land transaction involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Concerns have arisen over the legitimacy of the deal in which government land was purportedly sold to a private entity.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that a probe has been initiated, citing the seriousness of the allegations. The opposition has seized the opportunity to criticize the ruling coalition, questioning the waiver of significant stamp duty that facilitated the deal.

As investigations proceed, attention is being drawn to the involvement of Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar. Calls for a judicial inquiry have mounted, with critics alleging that the land, allegedly sold under unusual circumstances, was undervalued in the transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Completion: A New Chapter in Trade Relations

India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Completion: A New Chapter in Trade Relations

 India
2
Germany's Financial System Under Siege: Stability Threats Mounting

Germany's Financial System Under Siege: Stability Threats Mounting

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Trial in Ex-MLA's Passport Forgery Case

Supreme Court Upholds Trial in Ex-MLA's Passport Forgery Case

 India
4
SC Status Inquiry Commission Gets Extension to 2026

SC Status Inquiry Commission Gets Extension to 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025