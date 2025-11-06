Controversial Rs 300-Crore Land Deal Under Scrutiny: Allegations Against Parth Pawar

The Maharashtra Revenue Department has taken swift action by suspending a sub-registrar amidst allegations of a dubious Rs 300-crore land transaction involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Concerns have arisen over the legitimacy of the deal in which government land was purportedly sold to a private entity.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that a probe has been initiated, citing the seriousness of the allegations. The opposition has seized the opportunity to criticize the ruling coalition, questioning the waiver of significant stamp duty that facilitated the deal.

As investigations proceed, attention is being drawn to the involvement of Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar. Calls for a judicial inquiry have mounted, with critics alleging that the land, allegedly sold under unusual circumstances, was undervalued in the transaction.

