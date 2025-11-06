Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantle Mobile Tower Battery Theft Ring

The Delhi Police have dismantled a gang involved in stealing and selling mobile tower batteries across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Three suspects have been arrested, with 17 stolen batteries recovered. Investigations revealed the operation's links to scrap dealers and e-rickshaw mechanics.

Updated: 06-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:33 IST
Delhi Police Dismantle Mobile Tower Battery Theft Ring
An inter-state gang involved in the theft and illegal sale of mobile tower batteries has been dismantled by the Delhi Police, with three members now in custody, officials announced Thursday.

The breakthrough came after a tip-off on October 4 about the unlawful trade in stolen mobile tower batteries. Police strategically set up a trap at Kamla Market, successfully capturing two suspects, Akil and Laldhar Saini, each carrying stolen batteries on a motorcycle.

Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of a third gang member, Shanu, during a raid at his Mustafabad shop, yielding an additional 10 stolen batteries. Authorities uncovered that Akil had been engaged in the scrap business for years before turning to this lucrative criminal endeavor.

