Prime Minister Modi to Launch Legal Aid Conference and Training Module

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a national conference focused on enhancing legal aid delivery at the Supreme Court. He will also unveil a community mediation training module by NALSA. The two-day event will explore improvements in the legal services framework and institutional financial management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to spearhead a national conference dedicated to bolstering legal aid delivery mechanisms. Set to take place at the Supreme Court this Saturday, the event promises significant discourse on legal infrastructure.

In conjunction with the conference inauguration, Modi will introduce a training module on community mediation, a resource meticulously crafted by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). This initiative highlights the administration's commitment to legal empowerment at the community level.

Throughout the two-day conference, organized by NALSA, critical discussions will occur around the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats, and the financial strategies of legal services institutions, aiming to advance the nation's legal service framework effectively.

