Empowering Women Through Skill Development: A Successful Tailoring Initiative

Viraj Charitable Trust organized a ceremony to honor women who completed a tailoring examination, reinforcing skill-based independence. Mrs. Renu Kochhar praised participants during the event, where sewing machines and certificates were awarded. The initiative promotes upskilling and self-reliance, reflecting Viraj Profiles' commitment to social impact.

Viraj Charitable Trust hosted a Recognition Ceremony on December 23, 2025, celebrating women who passed their tailoring exams. The event aimed to encourage skill development and was attended by Mrs. Renu Kochhar, who applauded the participants for their dedication to self-reliance.

During the ceremony, qualified women received sewing machines and certificates, emphasizing the significance of vocational skills. Mrs. Kochhar highlighted how upskilling fuels economic independence and supports family welfare.

This initiative, an example of Viraj Profiles' commitment to sustainable community improvement, provided a platform for women to share their experiences and aspirations, promoting long-term self-sufficiency.

