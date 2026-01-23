Left Menu

Sungrow Shines: Pioneering Sustainability in Renewable Energy

Sungrow, a leading renewable energy company, is recognized for sustainability, ranking 12th on Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 list at the Davos World Economic Forum. Their strategy, 'Green Mission, Better Life,' emphasizes governance, net zero goals, and innovation. Sungrow aims for carbon neutrality by 2028, with a focus on clean energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hefei | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:15 IST
Sungrow, a renowned renewable energy company, has made headlines by securing a spot on Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Sungrow ranked 12th globally and first within the electrical equipment manufacturing sector, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and robust business performance.

Guided by its sustainability philosophy, 'Green Mission, Better Life,' Sungrow integrates sustainability principles into all aspects of its operations. Their strategic framework is supported by pillars such as Excellent Governance and Eco-friendly Development. Acknowledged with an MSCI ESG AAA rating, Sungrow strives for carbon neutrality on an operational level by 2028 and net zero across the supply chain by 2048.

Innovation remains at the core of Sungrow's sustainability efforts, with significant investments in research and development leading to over 11,000 patents. Sungrow continues to provide clean energy solutions in over 100 countries, with its installed capacity exceeding 870 GW. The company aims to avert over 540 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually, further solidifying its position as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

