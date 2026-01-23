Left Menu

STL Rides High on AI-Ready Infrastructure Surge

STL announced its Q3 FY'26 financial results with a 26% revenue increase and 16% EBITDA growth. The company is leveraging opportunities from the US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement and expanding its global footprint. STL's innovations in fibre technology and data centre solutions highlight its commitment to AI-ready infrastructure.

STL Rides High on AI-Ready Infrastructure Surge
STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leader in connectivity solutions, reported a strong Q3 FY'26 with revenues of INR 1,257 Cr and EBITDA of INR 129 Cr, showing significant year-on-year growth. This marks their fifth consecutive quarter of operational EBITDA margin improvement.

The company's Optical Networking Business saw substantial revenue and EBITDA figures, bolstered by expansion efforts in North America, Europe, and Asia. STL's focus on data centre-centric innovations is paying off, evidenced by key contracts and increased global client acquisitions.

Innovation remains at the heart of STL's strategy, with advancements in fibre technologies and a growing patent portfolio. Collaboration with firms like Colt Technology Services underlines their commitment to developing cutting-edge AI-ready infrastructure to meet global market demands.

