Rising Star Iva Jovic Upsets Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open
Iva Jovic, an 18-year-old American, shocked Italian seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets at the Australian Open to reach her first Grand Slam last-16. Assisted by Novak Djokovic's advice, Jovic displayed resilience and skill, marking a milestone in her burgeoning tennis career.
In a remarkable twist at the Australian Open, 18-year-old American Iva Jovic overcame Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory. The win marked Jovic's first appearance in a Grand Slam last-16, a milestone cheered by the tennis community.
Jovic's victory was particularly sweet as it avenged previous losses to Paolini at Indian Wells and the U.S. Open. Despite a late-match rally by Paolini, who battled a stomach issue, Jovic maintained composure to clinch the win and extend her winning streak to 10 matches in 2026.
The young athlete credited advice from Novak Djokovic for her strategic play, highlighting her determination and focus. Jovic's success follows fellow North American teenager Victoria Mboko's advancement, signifying a promising future for the region's young tennis players.
ALSO READ
Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset
Grand Slam Showdowns: Intense Third Round Battles at the Australian Open
Sweeny's Grand Slam Showdown: A Test Against Tennis Royalty
Djokovic's Dominant Start: Chasing Another Grand Slam Record at Australian Open
Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Third Round, Eyes Historic 400th Grand Slam Win