Left Menu

Rising Star Iva Jovic Upsets Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open

Iva Jovic, an 18-year-old American, shocked Italian seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets at the Australian Open to reach her first Grand Slam last-16. Assisted by Novak Djokovic's advice, Jovic displayed resilience and skill, marking a milestone in her burgeoning tennis career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:16 IST
Rising Star Iva Jovic Upsets Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open

In a remarkable twist at the Australian Open, 18-year-old American Iva Jovic overcame Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory. The win marked Jovic's first appearance in a Grand Slam last-16, a milestone cheered by the tennis community.

Jovic's victory was particularly sweet as it avenged previous losses to Paolini at Indian Wells and the U.S. Open. Despite a late-match rally by Paolini, who battled a stomach issue, Jovic maintained composure to clinch the win and extend her winning streak to 10 matches in 2026.

The young athlete credited advice from Novak Djokovic for her strategic play, highlighting her determination and focus. Jovic's success follows fellow North American teenager Victoria Mboko's advancement, signifying a promising future for the region's young tennis players.

TRENDING

1
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

 India
2
India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

 India
3
Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

 Global
4
India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026