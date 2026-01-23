Rising Star Iva Jovic Upsets Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open

In a remarkable twist at the Australian Open, 18-year-old American Iva Jovic overcame Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory. The win marked Jovic's first appearance in a Grand Slam last-16, a milestone cheered by the tennis community.

Jovic's victory was particularly sweet as it avenged previous losses to Paolini at Indian Wells and the U.S. Open. Despite a late-match rally by Paolini, who battled a stomach issue, Jovic maintained composure to clinch the win and extend her winning streak to 10 matches in 2026.

The young athlete credited advice from Novak Djokovic for her strategic play, highlighting her determination and focus. Jovic's success follows fellow North American teenager Victoria Mboko's advancement, signifying a promising future for the region's young tennis players.