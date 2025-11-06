Courier's Caper: The Staged Heist of High-End Smartphones

In an elaborate plan gone awry, a courier boy who reported being robbed of 25 mobile phones, including 14 of the latest iPhone 17s, turned out to be the architect of a staged heist, police revealed on Thursday.

The supposed robbery, which took place at gunpoint in East Delhi's Shakarpur, was actually a ploy to steal a consignment worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, confirmed that they had arrested four individuals, including the self-proclaimed victim, Ashish Kumar, for orchestrating the fictitious crime.

Police recovered all 25 high-end smartphones which were intended for sale. The investigation has now expanded to explore whether the suspects were involved in similar fraudulent activities in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)