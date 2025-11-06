Courier's Caper: The Staged Heist of High-End Smartphones
A courier boy faked a robbery involving 25 mobile phones, staging a heist in East Delhi. The plan unraveled, leading to the arrest of four suspects, including the courier himself. Police recovered all phones and are investigating links to other frauds.
- Country:
- India
In an elaborate plan gone awry, a courier boy who reported being robbed of 25 mobile phones, including 14 of the latest iPhone 17s, turned out to be the architect of a staged heist, police revealed on Thursday.
The supposed robbery, which took place at gunpoint in East Delhi's Shakarpur, was actually a ploy to steal a consignment worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, confirmed that they had arrested four individuals, including the self-proclaimed victim, Ashish Kumar, for orchestrating the fictitious crime.
Police recovered all 25 high-end smartphones which were intended for sale. The investigation has now expanded to explore whether the suspects were involved in similar fraudulent activities in the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- courier
- robbery
- staged heist
- iPhone 17
- crime
- Delhi
- technology
- smartphones
- police investigation
- arrest
ALSO READ
Uphaar Tragedy: Delhi High Court to Rehear Evidence Tampering Appeals in 2026
Rising Smog: Stubble Burning Worsens Delhi's Air Quality
Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Vikas Yadav's Furlough Plea
Delhi Police Dismantle Mobile Tower Battery Theft Ring
Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to Rs 10/GB from Rs 300/GB in 2014: FM Sitharaman.