Courier's Caper: The Staged Heist of High-End Smartphones

A courier boy faked a robbery involving 25 mobile phones, staging a heist in East Delhi. The plan unraveled, leading to the arrest of four suspects, including the courier himself. Police recovered all phones and are investigating links to other frauds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an elaborate plan gone awry, a courier boy who reported being robbed of 25 mobile phones, including 14 of the latest iPhone 17s, turned out to be the architect of a staged heist, police revealed on Thursday.

The supposed robbery, which took place at gunpoint in East Delhi's Shakarpur, was actually a ploy to steal a consignment worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, confirmed that they had arrested four individuals, including the self-proclaimed victim, Ashish Kumar, for orchestrating the fictitious crime.

Police recovered all 25 high-end smartphones which were intended for sale. The investigation has now expanded to explore whether the suspects were involved in similar fraudulent activities in the past.

