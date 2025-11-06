Unshackling the Elephant: A Manifesto for Justice Reform in India

In November 2025, Bloomsbury India unveils 'Unshackling the Elephant' by Anand Prasad, a compelling critique of the Indian justice system and a call for urgent reforms. The book examines systemic challenges and proposes radical yet practical solutions to restore public trust in this pivotal institution.

Anand Prasad, drawing on over 30 years of legal experience across various domains, navigates through ideals and structural flaws impeding the purpose of India's courts today. 'Unshackling the Elephant' emerges as a mirror reflecting these concerns while serving as a manifesto urging policymakers, lawyers, and citizens to rethink and reform access to justice.

According to Prasad, the justice delivery system has become oppressively arbitrary, often inaccessible to those without significant resources. However, he believes minor tweaks and technological advancements could make the system more effective and equitable, suggesting blue-sky thinking for cultural and economic reform through legal changes.

