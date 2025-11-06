France Presses EU to Probe Shein Over Child-like Dolls and Banned Weapons

France is putting the European Union under increasing pressure to scrutinize Chinese online fast fashion giant Shein. The focus is on allegations involving the sale of illicit products, such as child-like sex dolls and banned weapons, within its marketplace. Following France's push for action, Shein has temporarily halted its marketplace operations in the country to reassess and fortify its third-party selling processes.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot noted the company's apparent violation of European rules and urged the European Commission to act promptly. Despite the scrutiny, Shein's website in France still operates but limits its offerings to its own clothing lines, diverging from its usual extensive range.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure and Digital Minister Anne le Henanff have communicated their concerns to the EU tech chief, seeking swift EU intervention. Similarly, Germany's retail industry group has advocated for stricter measures, echoing concerns over unsafe products highlighted by recent tests. With nearly 146 million EU users, Shein faces intense scrutiny under the Digital Services Act, which mandates increased regulatory compliance for large online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)