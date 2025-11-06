Dramatic Capture: History-Sheeter Salim Mirza Nabbed in Surat

A history-sheeter named Salim Mirza, wanted in connection to a murder case, was shot and injured during a police operation in Surat's Surat city, Gujarat. This was confirmed by an official on Thursday.

The event unfolded at Dabhel village in Navsari district this morning when the accused attempted to assault an inspector with a knife. According to the Surat Crime Branch, this prompted officers to take defensive measures.

Salim Mirza, also known as Salman Lassi, was recently booked by Bhestan police in a murder case. Acting on a tip-off about his whereabouts, a team of 25 officers conducted a raid. Upon their entry, Mirza attempted to stab an inspector, which led to an officer shooting him in the leg. He received immediate medical care at a nearby hospital before being transferred to Surat Civil Hospital. Mirza is linked to 15 criminal cases, including murder and assault, at different police stations in Surat.

