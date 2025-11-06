Left Menu

Spear Corps: Strengthening India's Eastern Frontier

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Army's Spear Corps along the India-Myanmar border. A joint exercise showcased the army's defensive capabilities and technological advancements in surveillance. The visit highlighted the strategic importance of Vijaynagar and the role of local communities in national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:40 IST
Spear Corps: Strengthening India's Eastern Frontier
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's Spear Corps, assessed the military's readiness in Arunachal Pradesh's remote eastern frontier, emphasizing preparedness for any security challenges along the India–Myanmar border.

The General witnessed a comprehensive joint exercise by Assam Rifles and the Army in Changlang district's Vijaynagar, showcasing validated defensive strategies, aerial special forces deployment, and heli-borne operations. This exercise aimed to reinforce quick response mechanisms to emerging threats.

Pendharkar received briefings on the dynamic security environment and surveillance technology advancements. During his visit, he also engaged with Gorkha ex-servicemen and the indigenous Lisu community, commending their critical contributions to national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Visits Kuwait

Strengthening Ties: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Visits Kuwait

 India
2
Revamped England Squad Gears Up for Fiji Clash

Revamped England Squad Gears Up for Fiji Clash

 Global
3
India's Real Estate Boom Set to Transform the Landscape

India's Real Estate Boom Set to Transform the Landscape

 India
4
Dinesh Karthik Lauds India's Women's World Cup Victory and Prepares for Hong Kong Super Sixes

Dinesh Karthik Lauds India's Women's World Cup Victory and Prepares for Hong...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025