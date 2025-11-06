Spear Corps: Strengthening India's Eastern Frontier

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's Spear Corps, assessed the military's readiness in Arunachal Pradesh's remote eastern frontier, emphasizing preparedness for any security challenges along the India–Myanmar border.

The General witnessed a comprehensive joint exercise by Assam Rifles and the Army in Changlang district's Vijaynagar, showcasing validated defensive strategies, aerial special forces deployment, and heli-borne operations. This exercise aimed to reinforce quick response mechanisms to emerging threats.

Pendharkar received briefings on the dynamic security environment and surveillance technology advancements. During his visit, he also engaged with Gorkha ex-servicemen and the indigenous Lisu community, commending their critical contributions to national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)