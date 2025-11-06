Delhi Assembly Controversy: Phansi Ghar or Tiffin Room?
The Delhi Assembly has summoned former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others, regarding claims of a 'Phansi Ghar' on its premises, previously dubbed a 'tiffin room'. The issue, initially raised by Speaker Vijender Gupta, has led to a privileges committee examination, drawing sharp criticism and debate.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Delhi Assembly has called former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other key figures to address claims regarding a supposed execution room, the 'Phansi Ghar', on its premises, which has sparked controversy.
Speaker Vijender Gupta, during the August Monsoon session, alleged that the 'Phansi Ghar', inaugurated by Kejriwal with great fanfare in 2022, was actually a British-era 'tiffin room'. This claim was backed by exhibiting a 1912 map that showed no evidence of executions occurring there.
The assembly's Committee of Privileges, tasked with investigating the matter, will convene on November 13. The incident has stirred tensions between the BJP and AAP, with sharp demands for accountability and integrity from all involved. The response from AAP remains awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Hits Out Over Pune Land Deal Controversy
German Lawmakers Stoked Controversy Over Russia Ties Amid Political Backlash
Vande Mataram: Celebrating Unity Beyond Controversy
Controversy Surrounds Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision: A Political Tussle
Nancy Pelosi: A Legacy of Leadership and Controversy