Delhi Assembly Controversy: Phansi Ghar or Tiffin Room?

The Delhi Assembly has summoned former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others, regarding claims of a 'Phansi Ghar' on its premises, previously dubbed a 'tiffin room'. The issue, initially raised by Speaker Vijender Gupta, has led to a privileges committee examination, drawing sharp criticism and debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:29 IST
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Assembly has called former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other key figures to address claims regarding a supposed execution room, the 'Phansi Ghar', on its premises, which has sparked controversy.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, during the August Monsoon session, alleged that the 'Phansi Ghar', inaugurated by Kejriwal with great fanfare in 2022, was actually a British-era 'tiffin room'. This claim was backed by exhibiting a 1912 map that showed no evidence of executions occurring there.

The assembly's Committee of Privileges, tasked with investigating the matter, will convene on November 13. The incident has stirred tensions between the BJP and AAP, with sharp demands for accountability and integrity from all involved. The response from AAP remains awaited.

