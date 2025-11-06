Shockwaves in Israel: Leaked Video Sparks Military Probe

A former chief legal officer of the Israeli military, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, is now the focus of a criminal investigation. She is suspected of authorizing the leak of a video purportedly showing Israeli soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee during the Gaza conflict.

This investigation, focusing on an incident at the Sde Teiman military detention camp, has brought five Israeli reserve soldiers under indictment and has stirred significant controversy in Israel. The video leaked in August 2024 revealed soldiers allegedly mistreating the detainee and ignited protests among right-wing groups.

The ongoing investigation not only examines the leak but also scrutinizes possible efforts to cover it up. This case has revived discussions about Israel's justice system and the treatment of Palestinian prisoners, raising significant political and social questions within the country.

