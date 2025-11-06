Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Gurugram
Two vehicle thieves were apprehended in Gurugram, leading to the recovery of eight stolen motorcycles. The suspects, Parvez and Taufiq, confessed to their habitual crimes. Both have a history of multiple offenses. Further investigation by authorities continues.
In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police have arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession.
The arrests were made subsequent to the theft of a bike from Airia mall on October 29, which prompted an FIR at Badshahpur police station. The suspects have been identified as Parvez and Taufiq, both with extensive criminal histories.
Authorities revealed that both individuals are repeat offenders, with Parvez linked to ten theft cases and Taufiq involved in numerous cases across Rajasthan. The investigation is ongoing, as officials aim to unravel the full extent of their criminal activities.
