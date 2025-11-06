Ramaphosa Calls for Bold Gender Equality and Economic Inclusion at IWF Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged world leaders, policymakers, and the global business community to intensify efforts to expand women’s access to finance, digital technologies, and entrepreneurship opportunities, while concurrently confronting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Delivering a keynote address at the prestigious International Women’s Forum (IWF) conference held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the President commended the resilience and innovation of women who have, against all odds, risen to lead in every field — from business and science to social activism and governance.

“It’s inspiring when many women who, against extraordinary odds, have transformed adversity into opportunity. When women prosper, the whole community benefits,” Ramaphosa declared.

Linking Economic Empowerment with Safety and Dignity

The President stressed that women’s economic empowerment cannot be separated from their safety and dignity, calling for a dual approach that uplifts women financially while addressing systemic violence and exclusion.

“Efforts to promote entrepreneurship and digital access must go hand in hand with efforts to end gender-based violence and femicide,” Ramaphosa said, acknowledging South Africa's ongoing struggle with high rates of GBV.

The event brought together global and South African women leaders from across the public and private sectors, providing a platform to share experiences, ideas, and solutions that can shape a more equitable and inclusive global future.

Honouring Women Who Defy the Odds

Ramaphosa paid tribute to women who have overcome generational barriers, balancing family responsibilities with academic pursuits, breaking into male-dominated industries, and driving innovation at grassroots and global levels.

“These are the women who have raised families while pursuing education; who have crossed cultural and structural barriers to lead in fields where they were once invisible,” he said.

Such stories, he added, demonstrate that progress is not only about policy frameworks but also about personal courage, creativity, and resilience. “Progress is about unlocking potential wherever it exists.”

Ubuntu as a Call to Collective Action

Themed “Ubuntu: I am because we are,” the IWF conference urged leaders to embrace a spirit of shared humanity, mutual interdependence, and collective power, especially in addressing inequality and climate, economic, and health crises.

Ramaphosa echoed this theme, stating:

“We must recognise that our progress is intertwined. That when women rise, societies rise with them.”

He stressed the importance of preserving the gains made in gender equality, especially in an era marked by shifting geopolitics, where progress is under threat from regressive social, economic, and political forces.

Women in Leadership: Navigating the Future

According to the President, the IWF conference provides a critical space for women in leadership to not only respond to today’s complex challenges, but also anticipate future opportunities.

He noted that the forum’s sessions — attended by global CEOs, ministers, scientists, artists, and community leaders — aim to foster a shared strategic direction, encouraging visionary thinking, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

“This conference is a platform to examine how women in leadership can not only respond to today’s challenges but anticipate the opportunities of tomorrow,” he said.

IWFSA: Two Decades of Empowering Women Leaders

The International Women’s Forum of South Africa (IWFSA) was founded 19 years ago by prominent women leaders including Zanele Mbeki, wife of former President Thabo Mbeki. Since its establishment, IWFSA has grown into a dynamic chapter of the global IWF network.

The South African chapter now includes over 100 members drawn from diverse fields such as government, business, science, the arts, academia, and civil society. All members are nationally and internationally accomplished women who use their platforms to mentor, network, and advocate for inclusive policy reform.

The IWFSA provides access to a global network of high-performing women and encourages the development of young emerging leaders through mentoring and leadership programmes.

Global Cooperation for Gender Justice

As he concluded his address, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to inclusive economic transformation, gender equity, and institutional reform that dismantles the structural inequalities that continue to marginalise women.

“Your presence here signals a shared determination to confront entrenched inequalities, to champion inclusive growth, and to create pathways that empower women everywhere,” the President said.

He called on all delegates to embrace the principles of bold thinking, collective effort, and solidarity as tools to build a more just and inclusive global future.