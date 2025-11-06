Left Menu

Defamation Court Battle: Rahul Gandhi vs. Vijay Mishra

A defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was postponed in a local MP-MLA court due to a lawyer's death. Filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra in 2018, it claims Gandhi accused Amit Shah of murder. Gandhi views the case as a political conspiracy and has declared himself innocent.

Defamation Court Battle: Rahul Gandhi vs. Vijay Mishra
Rahul Gandhi's defamation case has been delayed once again due to the passing of a lawyer involved in the trial. The case, initiated by BJP member Vijay Mishra, alleges that in 2018, Gandhi accused Amit Shah, now Union Home Minister, of murder during the Karnataka assembly elections.

Historical context reveals that Shah was acquitted of a murder charge by a CBI court years before Gandhi's statement. Despite this, the case has dragged on for years, culminating in a warrant issued against Gandhi in December 2023, since he missed multiple court appearances.

Gandhi surrendered in February 2024 and was granted bail. Declaring the accusations a political conspiracy, he has yet to see significant progress in the case, with only one witness cross-examined thus far. The next proceedings are scheduled for November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

