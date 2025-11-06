Left Menu

New Military Station Strengthens Assam's Border Security

Lt Gen R C Tiwari visited the India-Bangladesh border in Assam to assess operational readiness and laid the foundation for Lachit Barphukan Military Station. This move aims to enhance regional security and infrastructure development, reflecting military and state collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:22 IST
New Military Station Strengthens Assam's Border Security
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R C Tiwari visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Assam's Dhubri district, assessing the region's operational readiness and internal security. The visit highlighted the strategic importance of northern Assam in bolstering cross-border security and regional stability.

Lt Gen Tiwari laid the foundation stone for the Lachit Barphukan Military Station, named after the legendary Ahom Commander, symbolizing Assam's rich cultural heritage and indomitable spirit. This new station, upon completion, promises to strengthen the operational capacity of the Indian Army in border regions.

The Army's efforts in developing infrastructure signify a robust collaboration with the Assam government and local administration. Regional security and development goals align as both the Armed Forces and civil authorities work towards establishing the new military facility, showcasing a united approach to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

 India
2
Tata Martino Returns to Atlanta United: A New Era Begins

Tata Martino Returns to Atlanta United: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
Global Markets Tumble as Economic Pressures Mount

Global Markets Tumble as Economic Pressures Mount

 Global
4
Drone Disruptions: A New Aviation Threat

Drone Disruptions: A New Aviation Threat

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025