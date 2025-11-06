New Military Station Strengthens Assam's Border Security

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R C Tiwari visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Assam's Dhubri district, assessing the region's operational readiness and internal security. The visit highlighted the strategic importance of northern Assam in bolstering cross-border security and regional stability.

Lt Gen Tiwari laid the foundation stone for the Lachit Barphukan Military Station, named after the legendary Ahom Commander, symbolizing Assam's rich cultural heritage and indomitable spirit. This new station, upon completion, promises to strengthen the operational capacity of the Indian Army in border regions.

The Army's efforts in developing infrastructure signify a robust collaboration with the Assam government and local administration. Regional security and development goals align as both the Armed Forces and civil authorities work towards establishing the new military facility, showcasing a united approach to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)