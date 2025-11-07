Left Menu

Uttarakhand Enhances Support for Veer Naris and Soldiers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an increase in financial aid for war widows, unveiled plans for a modern hostel for soldiers' children, and outlined efforts to strengthen the Soldier Welfare Department at the Veer Sainik Sammelan in Haldwani.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Thursday an increment in the financial aid provided to 'Veer Naris', or war widows, from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, he revealed the construction of a modern hostel in Haldwani to accommodate children of soldiers.

The announcement was part of the 'Veer Sainik Sammelan' in Haldwani, celebrating the state's silver jubilee. Dhami reiterated the government's commitment to soldier welfare, announcing a reorganization and enhancement of the Soldier Welfare Department's efficiency and transparency.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister declared that District Sainik Welfare Offices and associated residential facilities in Haldwani, Almora, and Pauri would undergo renovations to improve amenities for ex-service personnel and Veer Naris. He also emphasized India's stride towards self-reliance in military equipment manufacturing, citing successful indigenous projects like the BrahMos and Akash missiles.

