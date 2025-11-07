Federal Judge Orders Full SNAP Funding Amidst Controversy

A federal judge in Rhode Island mandated the Trump administration on Thursday to secure complete funding for November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP) benefits. Judge John J. McConnell Jr. directed President Donald Trump's administration to disburse full payments promptly. However, it is doubtful that 42 million Americans, approximately 1 in 8, will receive their grocery funds immediately.

The ruling followed protests from cities and nonprofits critical of the administration's initial offer to cover only 65% of maximum benefits, leaving many with no aid this month. Judge McConnell remarked on the administration's neglect to evaluate the severe consequences on beneficiaries, stressing the delay and associated hardships.

Facing a dispute-filled week, SNAP's beneficiaries underwent various rulings obliging the use of a USD 4.6 billion emergency reserve for November fund allocation. Despite the political wrangling, compliance with Judge McConnell's order calls for quick Congressional action. Governor Maura Healey criticized the administration's approach, highlighting inconsistencies in its messaging regarding these crucial benefits.

