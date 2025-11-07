Left Menu

Federal Judge Orders Full SNAP Funding Amidst Controversy

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully fund November's SNAP benefits, overturning the decision to cover only 65% of aid. Despite assurances of payment, the delayed allocation of funds affects 42 million Americans relying on these benefits. The administration blames Congress for funding gaps.

Updated: 07-11-2025 03:15 IST
Federal Judge Orders Full SNAP Funding Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Rhode Island mandated the Trump administration on Thursday to secure complete funding for November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP) benefits. Judge John J. McConnell Jr. directed President Donald Trump's administration to disburse full payments promptly. However, it is doubtful that 42 million Americans, approximately 1 in 8, will receive their grocery funds immediately.

The ruling followed protests from cities and nonprofits critical of the administration's initial offer to cover only 65% of maximum benefits, leaving many with no aid this month. Judge McConnell remarked on the administration's neglect to evaluate the severe consequences on beneficiaries, stressing the delay and associated hardships.

Facing a dispute-filled week, SNAP's beneficiaries underwent various rulings obliging the use of a USD 4.6 billion emergency reserve for November fund allocation. Despite the political wrangling, compliance with Judge McConnell's order calls for quick Congressional action. Governor Maura Healey criticized the administration's approach, highlighting inconsistencies in its messaging regarding these crucial benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

