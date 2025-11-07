Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has assumed the role of acting Director General of Police in Jharkhand, as stated in a recent government notification. Her appointment comes following the resignation of Anurag Gupta as DIG.

Mishra, who was serving as Special Secretary at the Home, Prison & Disaster Management department in Jharkhand, has been transferred to her new post while retaining her existing pay scale. She is a part of the 1994 batch of IPS officers.

The State government has also accepted Gupta's resignation and his voluntary retirement application, effective November 6, 2025. Gupta, a 1990 batch officer, was previously removed from the DGP position by the Election Commission but was reinstated in February last year.