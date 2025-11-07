Left Menu

Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has been appointed as the acting Director General of Police for Jharkhand. She succeeds Anurag Gupta, who resigned as DIG. The government has approved Gupta's retirement application. Mishra, a 1994-batch officer, will serve until further orders.

Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has assumed the role of acting Director General of Police in Jharkhand, as stated in a recent government notification. Her appointment comes following the resignation of Anurag Gupta as DIG.

Mishra, who was serving as Special Secretary at the Home, Prison & Disaster Management department in Jharkhand, has been transferred to her new post while retaining her existing pay scale. She is a part of the 1994 batch of IPS officers.

The State government has also accepted Gupta's resignation and his voluntary retirement application, effective November 6, 2025. Gupta, a 1990 batch officer, was previously removed from the DGP position by the Election Commission but was reinstated in February last year.

