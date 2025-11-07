Empowering Tribes: Tripura's Bold Budget for Tribal Upliftment

Tripura has committed significant financial resources with over 40% of its 2025-26 budget earmarked for tribal welfare, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Speaking at an event in Dhalai district, Saha highlighted the necessity of tribal support for the state's development and outlined initiatives aiding the resettled Bru community.

Skill development, particularly under government programs, forms a core part of this strategy, aiming to ensure sustainable livelihoods for the community, alongside infrastructure and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)