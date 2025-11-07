Empowering Tribes: Tripura's Bold Budget for Tribal Upliftment
Tripura's government, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, allocates over 40% of its 2025-26 budget for tribal welfare. The focus is on skill development for the resettled Bru community under various welfare schemes, addressing their sustainable livelihood in a state transformed by a historic agreement in 2020.
Tripura has committed significant financial resources with over 40% of its 2025-26 budget earmarked for tribal welfare, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha.
Speaking at an event in Dhalai district, Saha highlighted the necessity of tribal support for the state's development and outlined initiatives aiding the resettled Bru community.
Skill development, particularly under government programs, forms a core part of this strategy, aiming to ensure sustainable livelihoods for the community, alongside infrastructure and essential services.
