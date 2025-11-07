Left Menu

Senate Republicans Challenge Shutdown with Bipartisan Spending Bill

Senate Republicans are advancing a bipartisan package to end the government shutdown, challenging Democrats to vote. The package proposes extending funding until December or January, excluding desired healthcare subsidies. Democrats remain divided, demanding healthcare assurances while dealing with increasing pressure to resolve the nation's longest shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:31 IST
Senate Republicans Challenge Shutdown with Bipartisan Spending Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to resolve the ongoing government shutdown, Senate Republicans are spearheading a bipartisan spending bill, daring Democrats to come on board. Despite efforts to strike a compromise, the bill still lacks provisions for extending healthcare subsidies, a key Democratic demand, which dims its chances of approval.

Initialized in response to growing crises affecting government workers and services, the new legislative package would extend funding until December or January and support various programs such as food aid and veteran services. However, Democrats are withholding their support pending a guaranteed vote on healthcare subsidies that are expiring soon.

The GOP's proposal, led by Majority Leader John Thune, has yet to gain traction. Democratic opposition remains robust, driven by pressures from unions and allied groups that seek the continuation of the fight. Meanwhile, Trump urges Republicans to end the impasse, cognizant of its negative electoral implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Trade Struggles: Navigating Tariff Turmoil and Market Shifts

China's Trade Struggles: Navigating Tariff Turmoil and Market Shifts

 Global
2
High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

High Court Probes Air India Crash Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Alleges Massive Power Scam in Bihar Elections

Ex-Minister Alleges Massive Power Scam in Bihar Elections

 India
4
Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection

Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025