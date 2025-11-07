Senate Republicans Challenge Shutdown with Bipartisan Spending Bill

In a significant move to resolve the ongoing government shutdown, Senate Republicans are spearheading a bipartisan spending bill, daring Democrats to come on board. Despite efforts to strike a compromise, the bill still lacks provisions for extending healthcare subsidies, a key Democratic demand, which dims its chances of approval.

Initialized in response to growing crises affecting government workers and services, the new legislative package would extend funding until December or January and support various programs such as food aid and veteran services. However, Democrats are withholding their support pending a guaranteed vote on healthcare subsidies that are expiring soon.

The GOP's proposal, led by Majority Leader John Thune, has yet to gain traction. Democratic opposition remains robust, driven by pressures from unions and allied groups that seek the continuation of the fight. Meanwhile, Trump urges Republicans to end the impasse, cognizant of its negative electoral implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)