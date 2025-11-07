Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Pilot's Name in Air India Crash

The Supreme Court assured the father of a deceased Air India pilot that his son is not at fault for a tragic plane crash. After a report confirmed no blame for the pilot, the court noted the need for a fair investigation to prevent future incidents.

  • India

The Supreme Court reassured the 91-year-old father of a pilot who perished in the Air India crash near Ahmedabad, affirming that his son is not responsible for the tragedy.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi clarified this during a hearing, calling attention to a preliminary report exonerating the pilot from fault.

The elder Sabharwal had cited disparaging coverage and urged an impartial investigation into the crash that claimed 260 lives, emphasizing the need for aviation safety.

