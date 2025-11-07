Supreme Court Clears Pilot's Name in Air India Crash

The Supreme Court reassured the 91-year-old father of a pilot who perished in the Air India crash near Ahmedabad, affirming that his son is not responsible for the tragedy.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi clarified this during a hearing, calling attention to a preliminary report exonerating the pilot from fault.

The elder Sabharwal had cited disparaging coverage and urged an impartial investigation into the crash that claimed 260 lives, emphasizing the need for aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)