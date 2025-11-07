Left Menu

Crackdown on Tren de Aragua: 13 Arrested in Spain

Spanish police have arrested 13 individuals suspected to be part of the Tren de Aragua crime gang, marking the first detection of the group in Spain. Originating from Venezuelan prisons, the gang is known for its involvement in drugs and extortion, and has been labeled a global terrorist organization.

Spanish authorities have made significant strides in their ongoing battle against organized crime by apprehending 13 individuals connected to Tren de Aragua, a notorious criminal network. This marks a grim milestone as it is the first time this violent gang's presence has been confirmed in Spain.

Formed within Venezuela's prison system, Tren de Aragua has expanded its reach across Latin America, becoming infamous for its involvement in drug trafficking, human smuggling, and extortion. Their influence is so pervasive that the United States has labeled them a global terrorist organization.

The recent police action spanned five Spanish cities, including Barcelona and Madrid, where officers dismantled drug operations involving synthetic substances and seized a marijuana plantation and laboratories manufacturing 'tusi' or pink cocaine. This crackdown comes after the 2024 arrest of the alleged gang leader's brother in Barcelona.

