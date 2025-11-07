UAE Enhances Aid Routes to Gaza via Cyprus

The United Arab Emirates is stepping up its efforts to deliver aid to Gaza, a UAE envoy announced on Friday. A sea corridor from Cyprus is essential, alongside land and air access, Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh emphasized. She stated that the maritime route from the East Mediterranean is a crucial lifeline for Gaza's citizens.

In partnership with Cyprus, the UAE has been supplying large quantities of aid to the war-torn Palestinian enclave. "Maintaining multiple access points to Gaza remains critical," Nusseibeh stated after reviewing aid stocks at Cyprus's Limassol port.

The plan to facilitate aid via land, air, and sea is a part of a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, initially brokered by the U.S. Despite this, humanitarian groups report insufficient aid reaching Gaza. The Amalthea Initiative has dispatched 22,000 tons of aid from Cyprus, yet challenges remain.

