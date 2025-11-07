Left Menu

UAE Enhances Aid Routes to Gaza via Cyprus

The United Arab Emirates is expanding its aid to Gaza, emphasizing a maritime corridor from Cyprus as crucial. Minister Lana Nusseibeh highlights the importance of multiple access routes amid ongoing humanitarian needs. This effort follows a ceasefire agreement after a two-year conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Limassol | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:35 IST
UAE Enhances Aid Routes to Gaza via Cyprus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

The United Arab Emirates is stepping up its efforts to deliver aid to Gaza, a UAE envoy announced on Friday. A sea corridor from Cyprus is essential, alongside land and air access, Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh emphasized. She stated that the maritime route from the East Mediterranean is a crucial lifeline for Gaza's citizens.

In partnership with Cyprus, the UAE has been supplying large quantities of aid to the war-torn Palestinian enclave. "Maintaining multiple access points to Gaza remains critical," Nusseibeh stated after reviewing aid stocks at Cyprus's Limassol port.

The plan to facilitate aid via land, air, and sea is a part of a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, initially brokered by the U.S. Despite this, humanitarian groups report insufficient aid reaching Gaza. The Amalthea Initiative has dispatched 22,000 tons of aid from Cyprus, yet challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate over Shaktipeeth Expressway Funding Sparks Controversy

Debate over Shaktipeeth Expressway Funding Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Swatch Unveils MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, A Stellar Tribute to Beaver Moon

Swatch Unveils MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, A Stellar Tribute to ...

 Switzerland
3
Diplomatic Dynamics: Lavrov's Loyalty Amidst Putin Speculations

Diplomatic Dynamics: Lavrov's Loyalty Amidst Putin Speculations

 Global
4
Rhesus Macaque Gains Legal Protection Boost in India

Rhesus Macaque Gains Legal Protection Boost in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025