Tragedy on the Farm: Drunken Dispute Turns Deadly in Mizoram

In a tragic turn of events, a Myanmar national, Lalhlimpuia, was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend, Tinchiauva, in Mizoram's Kolasib district. The incident reportedly unfolded after a heated altercation while the two men, farming employees, were inebriated, police sources stated on Friday.

The deadly attack occurred on Thursday when Lalhlimpuia, 54, allegedly attacked Tinchiauva, 58, with a 'dao', resulting in severe injuries to the victim's neck, chest, and left arm, causing immediate death. Both men had been overseeing agricultural land near Dumkhel for some time.

Upon learning of the violence, police quickly arrived at the location, subsequently arresting Lalhlimpuia from a nearby farmhouse. The victim's body was transported to Bairabi's primary health centre before being returned to his family for the last rites after a post-mortem examination.

