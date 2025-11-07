Left Menu

Iran's Stance: Sovereignty and Security in Nuclear Negotiations

Iran asserts its right to maintain nuclear and missile programs amidst pressure from the U.S. for sanctions relief. President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasizes Iran's desire for peace but refuses to compromise defensive capabilities. The geopolitical tension persists as Israel and Iran remain at odds over security concerns.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:19 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized on Friday that while Iran desires peace, it will not be coerced into relinquishing its nuclear and missile programs, according to state media reports.

President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that Iran had inquired about the potential lifting of U.S. sanctions. Pezeshkian declared Iran's willingness to engage in international talks, but not under conditions that prohibit its nuclear advancements or missile defenses while facing bombing threats.

Tehran continuously rebuffs negotiations on its defense capabilities, asserting its right to uranium enrichment. The tension heightened following a recent conflict with Israel, as Iran maintains that its missile program is crucial for defense against perceived adversaries like the U.S. and Israel, while denying aspirations for nuclear armament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

